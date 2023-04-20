Tolerance.ca
Less than illustrious: remembering the Anzacs means also not forgetting some committed war crimes

By Jeffrey McNeill, Senior Lecturer in Resource & Environmental Planning, Massey University
Evidence shows New Zealand’s first world war soldiers killed both surrendering and wounded German soldiers. Their actions, condoned at the highest level, cast a long shadow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
