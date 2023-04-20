Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Whale-watching guidelines don't include boat noise. It's time they did

By Kate Sprogis, Adjunct Research Fellow, UWA Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Fredrik Christiansen, Senior Researcher in Marine Biology, Aarhus University
Patricia Arranz Alonso, Researcher in Marine Biology, Universidad de La Laguna
The multi-billion-dollar whale-watching industry enables millions of people to see these magnificent creatures up close. But the noise made by so many boats is a threat to whales’ wellbeing.The Conversation


