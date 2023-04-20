Whale-watching guidelines don't include boat noise. It's time they did
By Kate Sprogis, Adjunct Research Fellow, UWA Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Fredrik Christiansen, Senior Researcher in Marine Biology, Aarhus University
Patricia Arranz Alonso, Researcher in Marine Biology, Universidad de La Laguna
The multi-billion-dollar whale-watching industry enables millions of people to see these magnificent creatures up close. But the noise made by so many boats is a threat to whales’ wellbeing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 20, 2023