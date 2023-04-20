Tolerance.ca
Iran Court Issues Sentences in Downing of Ukraine Flight PS752

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 08, 2023 as Iranian-Canadians marked 3rd anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752. © 2023 Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/AP Images On April 16, after a trial lacking any transparency, the Tehran Military Court issued prison sentences for 10 members of the Iranian armed forces who were charged with the 2020 downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, killing all 176 passengers and crew. The trial’s main defendant, the commander of the…


© Human Rights Watch -
