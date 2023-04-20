Tolerance.ca
France Ratifies Treaty to End Violence and Harassment at Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors marching to demand the end of femicide and violence against women in Paris, France, November 23, 2019.  © 2019 Christian Hartmann/Reuters In a long overdue step, France has finally officially ratified the International Labour Organization (ILO) Violence and Harassment Convention 2019 (C190), which sets out global standards for preventing and responding to violence and harassment at work. France played an important role in negotiating the treaty and was among the first to pledge to pursue ratification when it was adopted on June 21, 2019. Yet it took 4 years…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
