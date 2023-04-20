Rising seas could flood nests of vulnerable sea turtles – new research
By Nicole Esteban, Associate Professor of Marine Biology, Swansea University
Marga L. Rivas, Postdoctoral Researcher, Biology Department, Marine Research Institute (INMAR), Universidad de Cádiz
Sea-level rises caused by global warming could flood sea turtle nesting beaches in Australia, several Caribbean islands, Costa Rica and the US.
Our findings suggest that flooding could deprive five vulnerable species of valuable nesting sites. Even if climate change this century is not as extreme as some scenarios project, we predict that all nesting habitats at two of the seven areas we studied will be flooded. The nests of leatherback turtles, which are already listed as vulnerable…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 20, 2023