Human Rights Observatory

Shakespeare's First Folio turns 400: what would be lost without the collection? An expert speculates

By Emma Smith, Professor of Shakespeare Studies, University of Oxford
It has been 400 years since the publication of the first collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays, a volume now known as the First Folio. Prepared by his fellow actors after his death, the book presented 36 plays divided into the genres of comedy, history and tragedy.