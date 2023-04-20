Up in smoke: Human activities are fuelling wildfires that burn essential carbon-sequestering peatlands
By Sophie Wilkinson, Assistant professor, Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
Mike Waddington, Professor, School of Earth, Environment & Society, McMaster University
For centuries, society has scorned bogs, fens and swamps — collectively known as peatlands — treating them as wastelands available to be drained and developed without realizing they’re important buffers against climate-changing carbon emissions.
It’s only recently that humans have realized how vital these wetlands are to regulating our climate, despite negative connotations in derisive expressions like “swamped,” “bogged down” and “drain the swamp.”
Draining…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 20, 2023