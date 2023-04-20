Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Up in smoke: Human activities are fuelling wildfires that burn essential carbon-sequestering peatlands

By Sophie Wilkinson, Assistant professor, Resource and Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University
Mike Waddington, Professor, School of Earth, Environment & Society, McMaster University
Share this article
For centuries, society has scorned bogs, fens and swamps — collectively known as peatlands — treating them as wastelands available to be drained and developed without realizing they’re important buffers against climate-changing carbon emissions.

It’s only recently that humans have realized how vital these wetlands are to regulating our climate, despite negative connotations in derisive expressions like “swamped,” “bogged down” and “drain the swamp.”

Draining…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia’s dependence on its Algerian brother: the reign of the counter-revolution axis
~ Woman spends 500 days alone in a cave – how extreme isolation can alter your sense of time
~ Cities must take immediate action against 'renovictions' to address housing crisis
~ Zimbabwe's ruling party vilifies the opposition as American puppets. But, the party itself had strong ties to the US
~ Outer space: Rwanda and Nigeria sign an accord for more responsible exploration - why this matters
~ Ghetto Kids: what's behind the moves of the Ugandan dance troupe that stormed the world
~ How the brain stops us learning from our mistakes – and what to do about it
~ Rising seas could flood nests of vulnerable sea turtles – new research
~ The great Alice Neel: 'I wanted to paint as a woman, but not as the oppressive, power-mad world thought a woman should paint'
~ Shakespeare's First Folio turns 400: what would be lost without the collection? An expert speculates
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter