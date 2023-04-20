Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: UN must respect human rights while combatting antisemitism

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has joined a coalition of civil society organizations who are calling on the United Nations not to endorse or adopt a proposed working definition of antisemitism which has been used to suppress criticism of human rights violations by the Israeli authorities. In an open letter, the 104 organizations have urged the UN to ensure […]


© Amnesty International -
