Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: President Museveni must urgently veto draconian Anti-Homosexuality Bill

By Amnesty International
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni must urgently veto the draconian and overly broad Anti-Homosexuality Bill which criminalizes consensual same-sex conduct, Amnesty International said today ahead of the expiry of 30 days since the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 by the Ugandan Parliament. According to Uganda’s Constitution, Museveni has until 21 April 2023 to either give […] The post Uganda: President Museveni must urgently veto draconian Anti-Homosexuality Bill appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
