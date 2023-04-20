Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Fox News' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems is good news for all media outlets

By Jane E. Kirtley, Professor of Media Ethics and Law, University of Minnesota
Share this article
It’s all over but the spinning.

At the eleventh hour, after the jury was sworn in and the lawyers were ready to make their opening statements, the judge presiding over Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News announced on April 18, 2023, that the “parties have resolved the case.”

Little is known about the reported US$787.5 million settlement, one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ChatGPT: lessons learned from Italy's temporary ban of the AI chatbot
~ Nitrous oxide: why the environment isn't amused about laughing gas
~ Woman spends 500 days alone in a cave – how extreme isolation can alter your sense of time and why you might want to try it
~ Allergy season is getting more intense with climate change – we're creating better pollen forecasts to help
~ AI-generated spam may soon be flooding your inbox -- and it will be personalized to be especially persuasive
~ Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas moves to reverse the legacy of his predecessor, Thurgood Marshall
~ White Tennessee lawmakers speak out for insurrection in honoring Confederate history
~ Hopelessness about the future is a key reason some Black young adults consider suicide, new study finds
~ As digital activists, teens of color turn to social media to fight for a more just world
~ Climate change increases the risk of extreme wildfires around Cape Town -- but it can be addressed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter