Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Musicians receive draconian prison sentences for setting fire to military draft office in Russia

By Daria Dergacheva
While some other musicians from the "older generation" of Urals rock club are either supporting or keeping silent about the war, the younger musicians from the Urals are protesting


