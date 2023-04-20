Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A major review has recommended more independence for decisions about research funding in Australia

By Gregory Michael McCarthy, Emeritus Professor, School of Social Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Education Minister Jason Clare has just released a highly anticipated review into how research is funded in Australia.

This is the review of the federal legislation underpinning the Australian Research Council (ARC).

The…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
