Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somaliland: Urgent investigation needed as fighting takes heavy toll on civilians in Las Anod

By Amnesty International
Share this article
More than 100 people have been killed and over 600 injured including dozens of civilians amid fighting between Somaliland security forces and armed fighters affiliated with the Dhulbahante clan in Las Anod, Amnesty International said today, as it shares findings that Somaliland security forces indiscriminately shelled the town, damaging hospitals, schools and mosques, killing and […] The post Somaliland: Urgent investigation needed as fighting takes heavy toll on civilians in Las Anod appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor MP Marion Scrymgour on the Voice and the need for a new NT jobs program
~ Victoria’s plans for engineered wetlands on the Murray are environmentally dubious. Here’s a better option
~ A major review has recommended more independence for decisions about research funding in Australia
~ The rise of unaccountable ministerial advisors: why Victoria’s IBAC report should concern all Australians
~ UN: More Groups Address ‘Antisemitism’ Issue
~ Millions of children deprived of life-saving vaccinations amid COVID pandemic, misinformation surge
~ Australia: Press Vietnam on Poor Rights Record
~ Coronation Quiche anyone? You'll need to fork out A$38. Here are cheaper and healthier options
~ You can't beat the bank by paying $1 a day extra on your mortgage. Here's how compound interest really works
~ Research on 2,400 languages shows nearly half the world's language diversity is at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter