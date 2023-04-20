Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: More Groups Address ‘Antisemitism’ Issue

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations Headquarters building in Manhattan, New York City, on December 21, 2021. © 2021 Sergi Reboredo / VWPics via AP Images  (New York) – More than 100 human rights and civil rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, are urging the United Nations to respect human rights in its efforts to combat antisemitism, Human Rights Watch said today. Over 40 additional organizations added their names to an update of an April 3, 2023 open letter from Human Rights Watch and partners to Secretary-General António Guterres and the high representative…


© Human Rights Watch -
