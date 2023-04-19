Tolerance.ca
Ending the ‘postcode lottery’ in health is more than a technical fix – it means fundamentally reorganising our systems

By Anna Matheson, Associate Professor in Public Health and Policy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Health outcomes continue to be influenced by geography, with local communities having to plug gaps in services. The health reforms offer a chance to strengthen local networks to respond better.The Conversation


© The Conversation
