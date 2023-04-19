Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For fossil-fuel reliant governments, climate action should start at home

By Steve Lorteau, SJD Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto
Many assume that big publicly traded oil companies and private individuals are primarily responsible for climate change. And there is some truth to this assumption.

