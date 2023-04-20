Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Press Vietnam on Poor Rights Record

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Twelve Vietnamese rights activists and bloggers currently detained for exercising their basic rights. Top row from left to right: Le Van Dung, Le Manh Ha, Dinh Van Hai, Bui Van Thuan. Center row:  Pham Doan Trang, Trinh Ba Phuong, Nguyen Thi Tam, Truong Van Dung. Bottom row: Nguyen Lan Thang, Mai Phan Loi, Dang Dinh Bach, Nguy Thi Khanh. © 2023 Human Rights Watch (Sydney) – The Australian government should press Vietnam’s leadership to end its systemic human rights violations at the upcoming dialogue between the two countries, Human Rights Watch said today. The Australia-Vietnam…


© Human Rights Watch -
