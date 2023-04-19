Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sex and the single gene: new research shows a genetic ‘master switch’ determines sex in most animals

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
Some animals appear to use a ‘parliament’ of genes to determine sex. But a closer look reveals these are the exception rather than the rule.The Conversation


