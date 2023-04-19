New Aussie black comedy Totally Completely Fine explores suicide, grief, isolation – and the power of human connection
By Emma Maguire, Lecturer in English and Writing, James Cook University
Chaotic 20-something Vivian (Thomasin McKenzie) can’t believe her luck when she inherits her granddad’s Sydney waterfront house. Decked out with grandpa-chic mid-century décor that suits Vivian’s vintage rocker aesthetic, the art deco home backs onto a stunning cliffside vista looking out over the ocean.
But it comes with a catch: Vivian’s cliff, with its sheer drop into the sea, is known as a place where people come to end their lives.
Vivian’s grandfather has left her in charge of saving these lost souls and preventing their deaths – a responsibility that seems insurmountable…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 19, 2023