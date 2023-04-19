Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many teachers find planning with colleagues a waste of time. Here's how to improve it

By Jordana Hunter, School Education Program Director, Grattan Institute
Nick Parkinson, Associate, Grattan Institute
Simply setting aside time for collaboration doesn’t always lead to better outcomes for teachers or students. Effective collaboration requires skilful leadership and a common language.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
