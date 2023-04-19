Tolerance.ca
'A combination of deficiencies': the 'disastrous' Morrison government dissected

By Dennis Altman, VC Fellow LaTrobe University, La Trobe University
Almost a year after the victory of the Albanese government, the defects of its predecessors are increasingly obvious. The competence and teamwork of the current government underline the weaknesses of the Morrison regime. The contrast between the two styles of leadership reminds us that bullying is no substitute for collaboration and empathy.

Review: The Morrison Government: Governing Through Crisis – edited by Brendan McCaffrie, Michelle Grattan and Chris Wallace (UNSW Press).

Future historians will probably be most struck by the impact of COVID during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
