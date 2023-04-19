Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Social Security Should Guarantee Adequate Living Standard

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket, March 1, 2023.  © 2023 Press Association/AP Images Faced with a cost-of-living crisis and a generational high in inflation, more than 90 organizations today called on politicians across parties in the United Kingdom to ensure social security payments are set to a level that ensures recipients can enjoy their rights and live with dignity. The Essentials Guarantee campaign, coordinated by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a leading UK anti-poverty organization, and the Trussell Trust, the country’s largest food bank network,…


© Human Rights Watch -
