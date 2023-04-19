Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan created a paramilitary force to destroy government threats - but it became a major threat itself

By Tsega Etefa, Associate Professor of History, Colgate University
The Rapid Support Forces were created by former president Omar al Bashir to protect his regime from rebels - but they soon became a threat to both him and the future government.The Conversation


