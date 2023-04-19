Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Illegal logging in Africa is a threat to security

By Catherine Lena Kelly, Associate Dean and Associate Professor, National Defense University
Carl Pilgram, Senior Academic Associate, Africa Center for Strategic Studies
Share this article
African countries are estimated to lose US$17 billion each year to illegal logging. High-value timber species are in global demand.

Illegal logging is most prevalent in the continent’s tropical rainforests. Foreign demand for rare hardwoods from these forests has dramatically increased. A significant driver is Chinese…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ State violence and the standardization of the Chinese language
~ Sudan created a paramilitary force to destroy government threats - but it became a major threat itself
~ Rahima Moosa: South Africa's only mother and child hospital is falling apart - a veteran doctor reflects on why
~ 2030 nature targets agreed in December may already be slipping out of reach
~ Dutch government to expand euthanasia law to include children aged one to 12 – an ethicist's view
~ Cholera cases are on the rise – and Europe shouldn't be complacent about the risk
~ Why employers should wake up to the value of naps at work
~ Why the world should take notice as Saudi Arabia joins Chinese alliance -- and how this relates to Taiwan
~ Why London's first Ramadan lights celebration has been so important for Muslims everywhere
~ Emergency alert system launches in the UK: should you be worried about privacy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter