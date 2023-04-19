2030 nature targets agreed in December may already be slipping out of reach
By Richard Cornford, Research Scholar, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Fiona Spooner, Senior Data Analyst, Our World in Data, Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford
Robin Freeman, Head of Indicators and Assessments Unit, Zoological Society of London
As recently as December 2022, 196 countries signed an agreement promising to “live in harmony with nature” by 2050 and to “halt and reverse biodiversity loss” by 2030.
Previous research has shown that coordinated action at the global scale is urgently needed to meet such goals. As conservationists, we’re also aware of a lag…
