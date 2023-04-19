Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2030 nature targets agreed in December may already be slipping out of reach

By Richard Cornford, Research Scholar, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Fiona Spooner, Senior Data Analyst, Our World in Data, Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford
Robin Freeman, Head of Indicators and Assessments Unit, Zoological Society of London
Share this article
As recently as December 2022, 196 countries signed an agreement promising to “live in harmony with nature” by 2050 and to “halt and reverse biodiversity loss” by 2030.

Previous research has shown that coordinated action at the global scale is urgently needed to meet such goals. As conservationists, we’re also aware of a lagThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ State violence and the standardization of the Chinese language
~ Sudan created a paramilitary force to destroy government threats - but it became a major threat itself
~ Rahima Moosa: South Africa's only mother and child hospital is falling apart - a veteran doctor reflects on why
~ Illegal logging in Africa is a threat to security
~ Dutch government to expand euthanasia law to include children aged one to 12 – an ethicist's view
~ Cholera cases are on the rise – and Europe shouldn't be complacent about the risk
~ Why employers should wake up to the value of naps at work
~ Why the world should take notice as Saudi Arabia joins Chinese alliance -- and how this relates to Taiwan
~ Why London's first Ramadan lights celebration has been so important for Muslims everywhere
~ Emergency alert system launches in the UK: should you be worried about privacy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter