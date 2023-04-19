Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cholera cases are on the rise – and Europe shouldn't be complacent about the risk

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Cholera, an infection that causes severe diarrhoea and can be deadly, is once more spreading in several low-income countries. In its latest update on the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the global situation has further deteriorated in recent months.

The 24 countries currently reporting outbreaks are spread across Africa, the Caribbean, and south…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
