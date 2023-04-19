Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sustainable investments are on the rise: does the EU have what it takes to fight greenwashing?

By Susana Martínez Myers, Profesor Asociado en el Área de Finanzas. Colaboradora del Observatorio del Ahorro Familiar de Fundación Mutualidad Abogacía y Fundación IE, IE University
Increased social awareness and pressure from shareholders in the investment fund industry have prompted sustainable funds to take off.

The latter are particularly attractive to retail investors because they offer access to a wide range of assets and risk profiles. In recent years, however, this industry has had to contend with an increasingly competitive environment:

  1. The growth of passive investing, which seeks to replicate indices in an attempt to obtain the same profitability…The Conversation


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -
