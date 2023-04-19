Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why donation requests at the checkout are wearing our patience thin

By Elodie Manthé, Maître de Conférences en Sciences de gestion, Université Savoie Mont Blanc
“Would you like to round up the value of your purchases to the nearest euro, to support a charity?” Recently many shoppers have had to respond yes or no to this question at the till, in aid of Ukrainians, victims of the earthquake in Eastern Turkey/Syria, or for the “Small Change” (Pièces Jaunes) campaign for children in hospital.

The sums – a few euro-cents when you’re at the till – may seem derisory. However the act of microdonation (or rounding up your bill, or gifts to ‘check-out charities’, as they’re called in the English-speaking world) is becoming increasingly common…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
