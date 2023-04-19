Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police Scotland: the UK’s second-largest force is also grappling with misogyny and racism

By Ali Malik, Lecturer in Criminal Justice, University of Leeds
A damning report published in March found the UK’s largest police force rife with ill-treatment of women, ethnic minorities and LGBTQ+ officers. Louise Casey found London’s Metropolitan Police to be “institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic”, and recommended radical reform – or breaking up the Met.

Police Scotland, the UK’s second-largest force, may not face a crisis in public trust and confidence of the same scale. But it is not immune to the Casey review’s findings. Scottish policing has a history of complacency concerning equality, diversity and inclusion.

