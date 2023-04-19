Fire danger in the high mountains is intensifying: That’s bad news for humans, treacherous for the environment
By Mohammad Reza Alizadeh, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environmental Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Mojtaba Sadegh, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University
Fires here can affect meltwater timing and water quality, worsen erosion that triggers mudslides, and much more, as two scientists explain.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023