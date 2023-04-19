Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Speaker McCarthy lays out initial cards in debt ceiling debate: 5 essential reads on why it's a high-stakes game

By Bryan Keogh, Deputy Managing Editor and Senior Editor of Economy and Business
Matt Williams, Senior Breaking News and International Editor
Share this article
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to raise the debt ceiling – and avoid an unprecedented US default – but only if Democrats agree to freeze spending and agree to several other demands.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Overconfidence dictates who gets 'top jobs' and research shows men benefit more than women
~ Humans weren't the first engineers, doctors and farmers – bacteria, plants and animals have lots to teach us
~ Prison food: what we learned from organising food-themed art workshops for women prisoners
~ Police Scotland: the UK’s second-largest force is also grappling with misogyny and racism
~ Empathy can be taught at school – and it can lead to more creative thinking
~ War crimes trial of Hashim Thaçi, the 'George Washington of Kosovo', will do little to reduce tensions in the Balkans
~ Reserve Bank to have two boards after overhaul by inquiry
~ Fire danger in the high mountains is intensifying: That’s bad news for humans, treacherous for the environment
~ Emergency contraception is often confused with abortion pills – here's how Plan B and other generic versions work to prevent pregnancy
~ The US is about to blow up a fake warship in the South China Sea – but naval rivalry with Beijing is very real and growing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter