Human Rights Observatory

Voice support increases in Essential and Resolve polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
In the latest Essential poll, support for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to parliament increased slightly to 60-40, from 59-41 in March. But hard “no” support was up two to 26%, soft “no” was down three to 14%, while 27% remained soft “yes” supporters.

Asked about Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and the Liberals’ decision to oppose the Voice, 52% said they were playing politics, while 48% thought they had genuine concerns.

On voting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
