Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ACMI’s Goddess asks us rethink our gaze – and the bias it contains – when we look upon women on the screen

By Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Share this article
Stars we ordinarily think of as goddesses are showcased, but the show also asks audiences to rethink what a ‘goddess’ might be.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia finally has an electric vehicle strategy. How does it stack up?
~ How can art respond to stories on institutional child sexual abuse?
~ Live art exists only while it is being performed, and then it disappears. How do we create an archive of the ephemeral?
~ Boosting JobSeeker is the most effective way to tackle poverty: what the treasurer's committee told him
~ Why universities should return to oral exams in the AI and ChatGPT era
~ The politics of the castaway story
~ Egypt: Tens of Thousands of Students Exposed to Risk of Harm
~ A review on state violence and the standardization of Chinese on UN Chinese Language Day
~ Why tech companies can no longer ignore their role in shaping politics and society
~ Voice support increases in Essential and Resolve polls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter