Boosting JobSeeker is the most effective way to tackle poverty: what the treasurer's committee told him
By Ben Phillips, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Research and Methods, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Australian National University
ANU economist Ben Phillips, a member of the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee, explains why it regards increasing JobSeeker as the most pressing priority for the Albanese government.
- Wednesday, April 19, 2023