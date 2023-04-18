Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When kids like the box more than the toy: The benefits of playing with everyday objects

By Ozlem Cankaya, Assistant Professor, Early Childhood Curriculum Studies, MacEwan University
Share this article
How should we understand what toys or ‘loose part’ materials support children’s play, and what’s the relationship of parents’ education and income to this? A study aims to find out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil's ex-vice president admitted the need to fight illegal mining in Yanomami territory, but failed to act
~ Data shows that police-involved deaths in Canada are on the rise
~ A forgotten and neglected ecosystem covers a third of Earth's coastlines, with a collective value of $500 billion
~ Diseases gave us the rise of Christianity, the end of the Aztecs and public sanitation. How might future plagues change human history?
~ A new report proposes full public funding for private schools, but there's a catch
~ Medicare billing is a problem but our research found many more GPs undercharge
~ Time to abolish the Canadian law that allows adults to spank and hit children
~ The 2023 World Ice Hockey Championship is a breakthrough moment for women’s hockey
~ Sudan: UN rights chief calls for a return to talks, amid fragile ceasefire
~ Democracy itself is on the ballot in Alberta's upcoming election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter