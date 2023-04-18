Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: UN rights chief calls for a return to talks, amid fragile ceasefire

Share this article
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Sudan and pleaded for the opposing sides in the military power struggle to return to the negotiating table, as reports emerged of a proposed 24-hour pause in the fighting, due to start at 1800 local time.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil's ex-vice president admitted the need to fight illegal mining in Yanomami territory, but failed to act
~ Data shows that police-involved deaths in Canada are on the rise
~ A forgotten and neglected ecosystem covers a third of Earth's coastlines, with a collective value of $500 billion
~ Diseases gave us the rise of Christianity, the end of the Aztecs and public sanitation. How might future plagues change human history?
~ A new report proposes full public funding for private schools, but there's a catch
~ Medicare billing is a problem but our research found many more GPs undercharge
~ When kids like the box more than the toy: The benefits of playing with everyday objects
~ Time to abolish the Canadian law that allows adults to spank and hit children
~ The 2023 World Ice Hockey Championship is a breakthrough moment for women’s hockey
~ Democracy itself is on the ballot in Alberta's upcoming election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter