Human Rights Observatory

Democracy itself is on the ballot in Alberta's upcoming election

By Jared Wesley, Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
The 2023 Alberta election is about far more than left versus right. The UCP’s record in office means the votes of Albertans on May 29 are about choosing province over party.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
