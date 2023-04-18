Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Release Arbitrarily Detained People

By Human Rights Watch
A woman holds her son's picture as she waits for Houthi prisoners to arrive at Sanaa airport, Yemen, April 15, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Hani Mohammed (Beirut) – All parties to the conflict in Yemen should immediately release anyone arbitrarily detained and to reveal what happened to those who have been forcibly disappeared since the conflict began in late 2014, Human Rights Watch, Mwatana for Human Rights, Amnesty International, and International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said today in a joint statement. "While the recent release of almost 900 detainees by the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
