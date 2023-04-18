Tolerance.ca
Sudan: UN rights chief calls for a return to talks, amid reports of 24-hour pause

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Sudan and pleaded for the opposing sides in the military power struggle to return to the negotiating table, as reports emerged of a proposed 24-hour pause in the fighting.


