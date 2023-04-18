Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's power outages could reach critical levels this winter - likely scenarios

By Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg
Over the past 15 years South Africa has been experiencing a gradually worsening number of electricity cuts. This state of affairs has prompted frustration among citizens, negative international economic sentiment and financial hardship for many businesses.

Public pressure has grown more intense, leading to the extraordinary presidential decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
