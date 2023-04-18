Tolerance.ca
Building telescopes on the Moon could transform astronomy – and it's becoming an achievable goal

By Ian Crawford, Professor of Planetary Science and Astrobiology, Birkbeck, University of London
Lunar exploration is undergoing a renaissance. Dozens of missions, organised by multiple space agencies – and increasingly by commercial companies – are set to visit the Moon by the end of this decade. Most of these will involve small robotic spacecraft, but NASA’s ambitious Artemis programme, aims to return humans to the lunar surface by the middle of the decade.

There…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
