Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Animal consciousness: why it's time to rethink our human-centred approach

By Patricia MacCormack, Professor of Continental Philosophy, Anglia Ruskin University
While we may enjoy the company of companion animals or a fleeting encounter with wildlife, many people believe humans have a superior consciousness of the world we live in.

Every now and then, though, new study findings about the surprising intelligence of other animals reignite this debate. Recently, two German philosophers, Professor Leonard Dung and PhD candidate Albert Newen, published a paper questioning whether we are coming at the issue from the right angle, or even asking the right question at all.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
