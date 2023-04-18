Tolerance.ca
Child sexual abuse: what the data tells us about perpetrators and victims

By Susanna Alyce, PhD Candidate, School of Health and Social Care, University of Essex
Danny Taggart, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Essex
The government has announced plans to make it a crime not to report child abuse. As part of this, the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has vowed to “stamp out” grooming gangs who perpetuate child exploitation. Ending child sexual abuse is of utmost importance. But comments by the home secretary, Suella Braverman, have been deeply unhelpful.

Braverman suggested…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
