Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Travelling abroad? Don't be tempted to pay your way using your home currency

By Dirk Gerritsen, Assistant Professor of Finance and Financial Markets, Utrecht University
Bora Lancee, Researcher, Utrecht University
Coen Rigtering, Assistant Professor in Strategy and Organization, Utrecht University
Part of the joy of travelling comes from experiencing the unfamiliar – a different climate, culture or cuisine. But when it comes to paying for things abroad, we might feel more comfortable using the currency we are most familiar with, the one we use at home.

This has recently become a common – and expensive – option for tourists withdrawing money from cash machines, or paying electronically in shops and restaurants.

When a restaurant bill arrives for example, foreign customers may be offered the choice on the card reader to pay in their home currency rather than the local…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
