The hidden danger of asbestos in UK schools: 'I don't think they realise how much risk it poses to students'
By Bethany Taylor, Research Fellow, University of Sheffield
Angela Tod, Professor of Older People and Care, University of Sheffield
Peter Allmark, Researcher, University of Sheffield
While evidence grows about the impact of asbestos exposure on teachers and other school workers, the risk to schoolchildren remains worryingly under-reported and under-researched.
- Tuesday, April 18, 2023