We found out when the Nullarbor Plain dried out, splitting Australia's ecosystems in half
By Maximilian Dröllner, Research associate, Curtin University
Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Milo Barham, Associate Professor, Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
New research on the Nullarbor Plain reveals the ancient climate change that separated Australia’s east and west ecosystems, shaping today’s biodiversity.
- Tuesday, April 18, 2023