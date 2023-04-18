Why is there an inquiry into the Bruce Lehrmann trial? Legal experts explain
By Ben Livings, Associate Professor of Criminal Law and Evidence, University of South Australia
Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
There’s yet another twist in the Bruce Lehrmann saga. On Monday, opening statements were delivered in an inquiry into the prosecution of Lehrmann over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins.
Lehrmann has always maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
The inquiry will investigate the handling of the case by Australian Capital Territory authorities. It will start hearing evidence on May 1.
The first trial was abandoned…
- Tuesday, April 18, 2023