Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voice support increases in Essential and Resolve polls; Animal Justice could win final NSW upper house seat

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
In the latest Essential poll, support for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to parliament increased slightly to 60-40, from 59-41 in March. But hard “no” support was up two to 26%, soft “no” was down three to 14%, while 27% remained soft “yes” supporters.

Asked about Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and the Liberals’ decision to oppose the Voice, 52% said they were playing politics, while 48% thought they had genuine concerns.

On voting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Albanese should not try to make the Voice the only game in town in Indigenous affairs
~ Penny Wong said this week national power comes from 'our people'. Are we ignoring this most vital resource?
~ From platypus to parsecs and milliCrab: why do astronomers use such weird units?
~ Explainer: why has fighting broken out again in Sudan and what does it mean for the region?
~ We need a National Energy Transition Authority to help fossil fuel workers adjust
~ Why is there an inquiry into the Bruce Lehrmann trial? Legal experts explain
~ Nicaragua: A continuum of repression and systematic human rights violations under the Ortega-Murillo government
~ Zimbabwe: 43 years independence commemoration marred by rapidly shrinking civic space and decline in freedoms
~ Libya: Crackdown on Nongovernmental Groups
~ Nepal: Expand Child Grant Program to All Families
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter