Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Crackdown on Nongovernmental Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People gather on Martyrs Square in the heart of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on January 11, 2023. © 2023 Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) and other authorities are cracking down on nongovernmental domestic and foreign organizations, Human Rights Watch said today. The GNU should withdraw onerous registration and administration requirements and ensure that civic groups are free to operate. In a March 21, 2023 circular, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based GNU said that domestic and foreign nongovernmental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Albanese should not try to make the Voice the only game in town in Indigenous affairs
~ Penny Wong said this week national power comes from 'our people'. Are we ignoring this most vital resource?
~ From platypus to parsecs and milliCrab: why do astronomers use such weird units?
~ Explainer: why has fighting broken out again in Sudan and what does it mean for the region?
~ We need a National Energy Transition Authority to help fossil fuel workers adjust
~ Why is there an inquiry into the Bruce Lehrmann trial? Legal experts explain
~ Voice support increases in Essential and Resolve polls; Animal Justice could win final NSW upper house seat
~ Nicaragua: A continuum of repression and systematic human rights violations under the Ortega-Murillo government
~ Zimbabwe: 43 years independence commemoration marred by rapidly shrinking civic space and decline in freedoms
~ Nepal: Expand Child Grant Program to All Families
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter