Human Rights Observatory

When did you have your last tetanus vaccine? A booster dose may save your life

By Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Helen Quinn, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance & Senior Lecturer, Children’s Hospital Westmead Clinical School, University of Sydney
NSW Health recently reported three cases of tetanus and the tragic death of a woman in her 80s – the first tetanus fatality in the state in 30 years.

Tetanus is a rare but potentially fatal disease. Thankfully, it’s preventable – being up to date with tetanus vaccination is your best protection.


What is tetanus and how do you get it?


The bacteria that causes tetanus is called Clostridium tetani. Spores can enter your body usually following a skin wound,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
